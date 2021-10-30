Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $148.47, but opened at $155.42. Goosehead Insurance shares last traded at $152.99, with a volume of 807 shares traded.

The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GSHD. Truist Securities began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.11.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $211,800.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,792.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $897,738.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,446,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,468 shares of company stock valued at $22,984,437. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 515.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 250,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 400.83, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.56.

About Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

