Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GVA traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $37.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,984. Granite Construction has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average of $39.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

