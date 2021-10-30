Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$104.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reissued an outperform rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$101.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$102.44.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$100.32 on Friday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$71.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$91.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$85.34.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

