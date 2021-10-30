Graviocoin (GIO) Price Tops $0.0557 on Exchanges

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 29th. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0557 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and $1,104.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.23 or 0.00311133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000434 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

