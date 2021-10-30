Graviton Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last Week (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last week, Graviton has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Graviton coin can now be bought for about $2.25 or 0.00003666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviton has a market cap of $8.19 million and approximately $44,019.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Graviton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00070088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00070721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00095492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,544.44 or 1.00054029 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,282.17 or 0.06961616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00023042 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.