Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.97

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.97 and traded as low as $29.91. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $29.96, with a volume of 1,039 shares traded.

GWLIF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a $29.53 price objective on Great-West Lifeco and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average of $29.97.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

