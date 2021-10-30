Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS GNCGY opened at $7.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Greencore Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23.

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

