Gresham House (LON:GHE) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE) shares shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 860 ($11.24) and last traded at GBX 860 ($11.24). 29,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 56,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 848 ($11.08).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Gresham House from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

The stock has a market cap of £326.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 901.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 890.18.

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

