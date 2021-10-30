Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) Short Interest Up 384.8% in October

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 384.8% from the September 30th total of 249,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GROM stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19. Grom Social Enterprises has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $19.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GROM. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Grom Social Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Grom Social Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grom Social Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

