Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Issues Earnings Results

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.09 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.97 EPS.

GPI stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.80. 191,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,351. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.85. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $104.16 and a 1-year high of $206.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.53%.

GPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.40.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

