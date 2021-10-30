Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 69.8% from the September 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

GBOOY traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.69. 14,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Separately, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.