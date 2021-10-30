Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $92.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to report sales of $92.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.50 million to $93.98 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $74.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $366.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $362.50 million to $371.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $509.10 million, with estimates ranging from $472.00 million to $542.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. The business had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million.

GH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

GH traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $116.79. The stock had a trading volume of 490,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,145. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $96.66 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.31. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $511,113.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,715,453 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,117,000 after purchasing an additional 899,916 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 34,179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 821,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,044,000 after acquiring an additional 819,274 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,011,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,613,000 after acquiring an additional 567,042 shares during the period. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,567,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

