Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GCAAF stock opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.30. Guardian Capital Group has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $28.38.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

