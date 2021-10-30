GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to report $1.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.92 billion. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year sales of $7.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $7.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $8.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GXO. Citigroup began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.15.

Shares of GXO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.80. 558,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,124. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $82,000.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

