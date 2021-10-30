Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HMSNF. HSBC raised shares of Hammerson from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMSNF opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

