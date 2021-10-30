Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

HAFC stock opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $681.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $22.87.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 27.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the third quarter valued at $245,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 25.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 21.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

