Hathor Price Reaches $0.82 on Exchanges (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last week, Hathor has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001340 BTC on popular exchanges. Hathor has a market capitalization of $148.83 million and $4.50 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00069935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00069997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00095832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,465.24 or 1.00057442 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,251.53 or 0.06920932 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00023798 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

