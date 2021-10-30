Haverford Trust Co. Has $237,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Haverford Trust Co. lessened its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,463,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,458,000 after buying an additional 260,230 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,140,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,317,000 after buying an additional 35,024 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 962,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,454,000 after buying an additional 77,141 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 809,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,424,000 after buying an additional 25,603 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,762,000 after buying an additional 14,306 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $84.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.59 and a 200-day moving average of $83.69. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.