Haverford Trust Co. Makes New $276,000 Investment in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CACI. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 24,632.4% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 417,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,508,000 after purchasing an additional 415,795 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,445,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 26.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 52,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total transaction of $42,150.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $1,017,726. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $287.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.61. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $203.53 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.01.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CACI shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist increased their price target on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.38.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

