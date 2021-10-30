Haverford Trust Co. Makes New Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,146 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,572,393,000 after buying an additional 578,136 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,163,418,000 after purchasing an additional 251,485 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,047,781,000 after purchasing an additional 657,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,363,000 after purchasing an additional 55,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,077,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,018,000 after purchasing an additional 898,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK opened at $59.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.64 and a 52-week high of $60.52.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.