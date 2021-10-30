Haverford Trust Co. Makes New Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $8,009,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $1,422,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $1,081,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 49.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 258,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after acquiring an additional 85,319 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $90.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.21. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.