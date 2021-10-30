Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Announces Earnings Results

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.70. The stock had a trading volume of 688,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,776. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.64. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $52.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 96.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,620 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

