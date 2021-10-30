Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

NASDAQ:HWKN traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.67. 33,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,013. The company has a market capitalization of $774.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.89. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWKN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 94.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 43,495 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hawkins by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

