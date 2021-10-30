Hays (LON:HAS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $162.83

Shares of Hays plc (LON:HAS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.83 ($2.13) and traded as high as GBX 167.10 ($2.18). Hays shares last traded at GBX 166 ($2.17), with a volume of 2,329,333 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Hays in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of Hays in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Hays to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hays currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 181 ($2.36).

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 163.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 162.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.15 ($0.13) per share. This is a boost from Hays’s previous dividend of $1.11. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, insider Alistair R. Cox sold 135,689 shares of Hays stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £223,886.85 ($292,509.60).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

