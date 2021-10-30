Head-To-Head Comparison: First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) versus BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC)

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) and BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get First United alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First United and BNCCORP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First United 0 0 1 0 3.00 BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A

First United presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.12%. Given First United’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe First United is more favorable than BNCCORP.

Profitability

This table compares First United and BNCCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First United 23.63% 15.61% 1.17% BNCCORP 35.89% 31.37% 3.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First United and BNCCORP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First United $76.78 million 1.63 $13.84 million $2.03 9.30 BNCCORP $122.50 million 1.26 $44.61 million N/A N/A

BNCCORP has higher revenue and earnings than First United.

Volatility and Risk

First United has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNCCORP has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.7% of First United shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of First United shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BNCCORP beats First United on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Oakland, MD.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the operation of community banking and wealth management businesses. It also conducts mortgage banking through a consumer-direct channel. The company was founded by Gregory K. Cleveland and Tracy J. Scott in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, ND.

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.