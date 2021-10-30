Head-To-Head Contrast: Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) & Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45% Magnolia Oil & Gas 25.33% 23.92% 13.67%

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06 Magnolia Oil & Gas $534.51 million 9.21 -$1.21 billion ($0.02) -1,044.00

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Magnolia Oil & Gas. Magnolia Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Chesapeake Energy and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 4 9 0 2.69

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $18.77, suggesting a potential downside of 10.09%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than Chesapeake Energy.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Chesapeake Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

