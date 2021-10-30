Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Short Interest Up 439.6% in October

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,600 shares, a growth of 439.6% from the September 30th total of 137,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.2 days.

CDDRF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Shares of CDDRF opened at $3.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37. Headwater Exploration has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.99.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.