Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

Separately, Truist increased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heidrick & Struggles International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.75.

HSII opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $918.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 7.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $231,507.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Payne sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,405 shares of company stock worth $918,888. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

