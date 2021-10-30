Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.43

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $91.43 and last traded at $91.43, with a volume of 43 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.97.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average of $78.19.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.07%.

In other news, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $34,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $245,132 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

