Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HENKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of HENKY opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

