Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Short Interest Update

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, a growth of 159.4% from the September 30th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:HERTF remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 111,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,017. Heritage Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.

Separately, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Heritage Cannabis from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. is a development stage company, which grows, sells, and distributes medical cannabis. It operates through its subsidiaries PhyeinMed Inc and CannaCure Corp. The firm focuses on extraction and the creation of derivative products for recreational consumers, as well as the formulation of cannabis based medical solutions.

