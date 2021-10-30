Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

Heritage Commerce has raised its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Heritage Commerce has a payout ratio of 70.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heritage Commerce to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.5%.

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $11.99 on Friday. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $721.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 7.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Heritage Commerce stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of Heritage Commerce as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

