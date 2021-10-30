Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Up 177.9% in October

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 177.9% from the September 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Heritage Global stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. Heritage Global has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Global will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 28,245 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $59,596.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,697 shares in the company, valued at $790,610.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 42,487 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $77,751.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 69,917 shares of company stock valued at $138,047 and have sold 190,275 shares valued at $364,955. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Heritage Global by 4.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,244,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 85,555 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Heritage Global by 156.5% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 800,605 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Heritage Global by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 389,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 41,795 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Heritage Global by 837.2% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 222,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heritage Global by 12.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 16,510 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

