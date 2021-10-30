Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.32 million.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price target on Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Herman Miller stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.92. 806,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,162. Herman Miller has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average is $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.20 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 1.47%. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

In related news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $527,274.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herman Miller stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1,245.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Herman Miller worth $24,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

