Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OTCMKTS HTZZ opened at $31.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88. Hertz Global has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

