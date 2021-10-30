Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $132.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.30% from the company’s current price.

HLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.53.

HLT stock opened at $143.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.90 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $149.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.09.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

