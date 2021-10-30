Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the September 30th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hitachi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Hitachi alerts:

Hitachi stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.76. The company had a trading volume of 19,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,229. Hitachi has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $124.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter. Hitachi had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $21.33 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hitachi will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hitachi

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.