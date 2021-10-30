Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) vs. Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Head to Head Contrast

Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) and Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Holicity and Yatra Online’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holicity N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A Yatra Online $17.38 million 8.40 -$16.10 million ($0.31) -7.58

Holicity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yatra Online.

Profitability

This table compares Holicity and Yatra Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holicity N/A N/A N/A Yatra Online -85.40% -61.24% -15.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of Holicity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of Yatra Online shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Holicity and Yatra Online, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holicity 0 0 0 0 N/A Yatra Online 0 0 1 0 3.00

Yatra Online has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.94%. Given Yatra Online’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yatra Online is more favorable than Holicity.

About Holicity

Holicity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc. engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers. The Hotels & Packages segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides holiday packages and hotel reservations. The Others segment include the advertisement income from hosting advertisements on its web-sites, income from sale of coupons and vouchers, income from sale of rail and bus tickets, income from freight forwarding services, and income from facilitating website access to travel insurance companies. The company was founded by Dhruv Shringi, Manish Amin, and Sabina Chopra in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.

