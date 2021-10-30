HomeStreet, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

HomeStreet has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HomeStreet to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.97. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.22.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HMST. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 10,117 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Michel bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HomeStreet stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.11% of HomeStreet worth $17,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

