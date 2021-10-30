Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Down 40.5% in October

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the September 30th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HKXCY shares. HSBC cut Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.37. 24,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,897. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.86. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 12-month low of $46.78 and a 12-month high of $74.21.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.553 per share. This is a boost from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

