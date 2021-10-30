Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Update

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 72.5% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

OTCMKTS HNGKY traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.61. 5,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83. Hongkong Land has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $27.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th.

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

