Hord (HORD) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Hord has a total market capitalization of $9.31 million and $1.04 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hord has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00070267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00071092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00095968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,907.96 or 1.00437817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,301.88 or 0.06979256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00022816 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.