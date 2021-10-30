Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Up 104.8% in October

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,800 shares, an increase of 104.8% from the September 30th total of 101,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hoth Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of HOTH remained flat at $$1.07 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,671. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 323.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 60,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 650.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 612,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 137.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,165 shares in the last quarter. 14.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

