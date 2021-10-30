H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$19.50 to C$20.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust traded as high as C$17.18 and last traded at C$16.98, with a volume of 155516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.46.

HR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.18.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.84, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

