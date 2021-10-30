HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HSBC. UBS Group upgraded HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DBS Vickers raised HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88. HSBC has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HSBC will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.74%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in HSBC by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in HSBC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 1.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.