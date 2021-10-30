Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Short Interest Update

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the September 30th total of 41,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

HNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

Shares of HNP stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.51. 22,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,933. Huaneng Power International has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $23.36. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Huaneng Power International will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Huaneng Power International by 123.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 251,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 138,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Huaneng Power International by 52.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 41,503 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International during the first quarter worth $1,466,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 868.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 83.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.