Humanscape Hits One Day Volume of $42.06 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Humanscape has a total market cap of $141.14 million and $42.06 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Humanscape has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00048773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.70 or 0.00247047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00097331 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 598,909,623 coins. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

