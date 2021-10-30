Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,579,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,112,346. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

In related news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $59,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,184 shares of company stock worth $266,324. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

