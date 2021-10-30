Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $6,496,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,661,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of HII stock opened at $202.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.32. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.64 and a 52 week high of $224.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.