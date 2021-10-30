Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of HSQVY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.54. Husqvarna AB has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $30.80.

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

